Andy's Frozen Custard Launches Cannoli Thunder Concrete

Holy Cannoli! Andy’s Frozen Custard, in partnership with NASCAR Xfinity driver Anthony Alfredo, launched its newest limited time treat, The Cannoli Thunder Concrete, to gear up for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on September 23. The award-winning frozen custard and treat shop is the title sponsor of The Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway for the third straight year where Alfredo will drive the No. 78 Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevrolet Camaro.

The Cannoli Thunder Concrete, inspired by Andy's partnership with Alfredo, features Andy’s creamy, vanilla frozen custard blended with buttery Italian cannoli shell, swirled with sweet cream filling and frozen chocolate chips and topped with a dusting of pistachio flavor. Fans can race into Andy’s for the frozen treat through September 30 and watch the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 on September 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.