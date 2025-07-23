Andy’s Frozen Custard, home of the World’s Finest Frozen Custard, is shaking things up this summer with the launch of an all-new drink category: Andy’s Soda Shoppe, a retro-inspired menu full of fizzy fun, nostalgic flavors, and custard-infused sips, just perfect for sunny days.

A delicious alternative to Andy’s traditional Concretes, Jackhammers, sundaes and cones, the first featured drink is the Cherry Limeade, a bold blend of bubbly lemon-lime Sprite®, sweet cherries, tangy key lime syrup, and Andy’s signature vanilla frozen custard, swirled together for the ultimate refreshing treat. It’s the ultimate, afternoon pick-me-up: sweet, tangy, creamy, and totally craveable.

“We’ve always had fan-favorite drinks like freezes and floats, but with Andy’s Soda Shoppe, we’re giving them a permanent place in the spotlight,” said Andy Kuntz, CEO and owner of Andy’s Frozen Custard. “It’s the perfect, on-the-go way to sip into summer with something fresh, fun, and unmistakably Andy’s.”

The new Andy’s Soda Shoppe lineup celebrates classic soda fountain culture, blended with the one-of-a-kind taste of Andy’s frozen custard and delectable, toppings. Whether it’s a creamy float, a chilly freeze, or an Old-Fashioned soda, each creation is made fresh with high-quality ingredients and plenty of nostalgia.

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

In addition to the new Soda Shoppe offerings, Andy’s continues to serve up even more ways to enjoy a treat through a straw, including:

Shakes

Yummy Latte – Vanilla or chocolate frozen custard blended with rich espresso, ice, and your choice of hot crème caramel or fudge

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea – Available in sweet, unsweet, raspberry, cherry, or strawberry flavors

Malts, Shakes, and Floats – Classic, creamy, and always made to order

Whether in the mood for something nostalgic, fruity, or indulgent, Andy’s has a drink for every occasion.

More Andy’s Soda Shoppe drinks will roll out in the months ahead; #FANdys can look forward to an exciting new addition this fall. Stay tuned for more details.