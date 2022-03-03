Andy's Frozen Custard to Offer St. Patrick's Day Themed Treats

This March, everyone can have the luck of the Irish at Andy’s Frozen Custard. The award-winning frozen custard and treat shop known for its Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings will be offering limited-time, St. Patrick’s Day themed treats sure to make others green with envy. Available through March 22, the mouthwatering Mint Cookie Concrete and CrumbleMint Shake come with a side of good luck, with the chance to win free Andy’s for a year.

The Mint Cookie Concrete is guaranteed to sham-rock those tastebuds, with Andy’s vanilla frozen custard blended with mint and crumbled mint cookies. A delightful alternative to the traditional St. Paddy’s Day beverages, the CrumbleMint Shake is a perfect combination of creamy vanilla frozen custard blended with crumbled Oreo cookies and mint.

But the good fortune doesn’t stop there. Treat lovers lepre-can enter for the chance to win free Andy’s Frozen Custard for a year! Through the Andy’s Frozen Custard Yum Squad app, customers can easily enter by checking in on March 17th and making a qualifying purchase of any size Mint Cookie Concrete, CrumbleMint Shake, or specialty pint of Mint Chocolate Chip.

Offering safe and lightning-fast drive-thru and walk-up service windows, customers can also take sweet treats to-go by grabbing a ‘Pick 6’ mix and match bundle with Andy’s Anywhere to-go program. A ‘Pick 6’ is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day parties, post-corned beef and cabbage dinners or hunting for four-leaf clovers. Fresher than anything available in the grocery or convenience store, a ‘Pick 6’ contains six half-pints in a variety of flavors, hand-packed in each Andy’s location. Frozen to-go specialty pints, quarts and Quart Combos are also available. To keep those Irish eyes smiling, specialty pints of Mint Chocolate Chip frozen custard are available year-round.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The friendly and welcoming staff – putting a grin above your chin with every order– are always focused on quickly serving the highest quality treats money can buy.

Customers can download the Andy’s Frozen Custard app to join the Yum Squad loyalty club, recently named one of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2022 by Newsweek magazine. In addition to receiving a free Concrete after the first visit, Yum Squad members can stay up-to-date on the latest from Andy’s, including news about seasonal menu offerings loaded with fresh fruit and baked goods, on Instagram (@andysfrozencustard) and Facebook (@AndysFrozenCustard) or via Andy’s website.