Andy's Frozen Custard to Open in College Station, Texas

This September, College Station has a lot more to cheer about with the opening of Andy’s Frozen Custard. Custard lovers can get their first scoop of the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop known for its Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings, when its doors open September 14 at 104 Southwest Parkway.

“With a focus on community spirit, Andy’s and College Station are a perfect fit,” says Chris Plumpe, President of Andy’s of Central Texas. “Whether it be for a post-game dessert or ending to a date night, our store is bound to become the backdrop for all of life's special occasions.”

In celebration of its new location, Andy’s will be launching a treat only available in College Station: The Aggieland Jackhammer, and College Station residents get to choose what makes up the delectable frozen concoction. #FANdys can now cast their votes via the store’s Instagram page (@Andys.Collegestation) to decide what mouth-watering ingredients will be featured in the exclusive treat that will have a permanent spot on the menu. Starting with Andy’s creamy vanilla frozen custard, the treat will become one of three winning combos: Cookie Dough, Melted Chocolate Chip, and Hot Fudge; Strawberry, Cheesecake, and Creme Caramel; or Peanut Butter Cup, Oreo, and Hot Fudge.

Whether customers are looking for a sweet ending to a tour of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, a picnic at Research Park, or the perfect way to celebrate a win at Kyle Field, Andy’s menu offers a treat for every occasion. Texas natives might enjoy the Butter Pecan Concrete, reminiscent of Texas’ state tree, which features Andy’s vanilla frozen custard blended with butterscotch and fresh roasted pecans. Also exclusive to Texas stores is the Texas 2-Step, which is Andy’s vanilla frozen custard blended with strawberries and filled with hot fudge. Other customer favorites include the James Brownie Funky Jackhammer, made with Andy’s vanilla frozen custard, peanut butter and baked in-store brownies, “drilled and filled” with hot fudge; and the Choc-O-Rocko Concrete with chocolate frozen custard, roasted almonds and marshmallow crème.

Like College Station, with its rich traditions and hometown feel, Andy’s incorporates 36 years of its own traditions to create memories one scoop of frozen custard at a time. Andy’s focus on family and community stems from its long history as a family-owned business with a desire to bring a slice of hometown America to each and every location. With a primary focus on product quality, Andy’s uses only the finest ingredients and ensures that the frozen custard is always fresh. The ingredients are simple, with the dairy sourced from a family-owned dairy farm in the upper Midwest. Secret family recipes, such as Grandma Elaine’s rich, buttery shortcake and fudgy brownies, are baked fresh in-store.

Offering safe and lightning-fast drive-thru and walk-up service windows, customers can also grab a pint, quart or a ‘Pick 6’ mix and match bundle on-the-go with Andy’s Anywhere to-go program. Perfect for tailgates, late-night study breaks and family celebrations, Andy’s Anywhere is fresher than anything available in the grocery or convenience store. Andy’s Anywhere also includes frozen to-go specialty pints, quarts and Quart Combos.

Andy’s Frozen Custard will be open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. –11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The friendly and welcoming staff – putting grins above chins with every order – are always focused on quickly serving the highest quality treats money can buy.