Andy's Frozen Custard to Open First Kentucky Location

A new “neigh”bor is arriving in Lexington this summer. Andy’s Frozen Custard, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop known for its Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings, will have customers racing to its first Kentucky location when its doors open in August at 1200 South Broadway.

“The Bluegrass State still feels like home to me,” says Brandon Arnold, Bluegrass Custard franchise owner. “I grew up in Louisville and have spent time in Lexington as well. I look forward to bringing the World’s Finest Frozen Custard to the region.”

Whether customers are looking for a way to cool down after a day at the track, a sweet ending after exploring the distilleries of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail or celebrating a Wildcat win, Andy’s menu offers the perfect treat for every occasion. Customer favorite, the James Brownie Funky Jackhammer, made with Andy’s vanilla frozen custard, peanut butter and baked in-store brownies, “drilled and filled” with hot fudge, is the perfect sweet treat to follow the BBQ Lexington is known for. Or try the Choc-O-Rocko Concrete, which blends chocolate frozen custard, roasted almonds and marshmallow crème, and hits all the right notes while enjoying the sounds of Bluegrass.

Like Lexington, with its small town feel and rich heritage, Andy’s incorporates its 36 years of traditions to create memories one scoop of frozen custard at a time. Andy’s focus on family and community stems from its long history as a family-owned business with a desire to bring a slice of hometown America to each and every location. With a primary focus on product quality, Andy’s uses only the finest ingredients and ensures that the frozen custard is always fresh. The ingredients are simple, with the dairy sourced from a family-owned dairy farm in the upper Midwest. Secret family recipes, like Grandma Elaine’s rich, buttery shortcake and fudgy brownies, are baked fresh in-store.

Offering safe and lightning-fast drive-thru and walk-up service windows, customers can also grab a pint, quart or a ‘Pick 6’ mix and match bundle on-the-go with Andy’s Anywhere to-go program. Perfect for family celebrations, parties, and tailgates, Andy’s Anywhere is fresher than anything available in the grocery or convenience store. Andy’s Anywhere also includes frozen to-go specialty pints, quarts and Quart Combos.

Responding to the excitement of the first Lexington location, a second store will open on Richmond Road in early 2023 with additional locations planned.

Andy’s Frozen Custard will be open from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The friendly and welcoming staff – putting a grin above your chin with every order – are always focused on quickly serving the highest quality treats money can buy.