Andy's Frozen Custard to Open in Owasso, Oklahoma

Andy’s Frozen Custard is bringing the chill to Owasso.

The award-winning frozen custard and treat shop known for its Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings, will open its first Owasso location on October 26 at 11502 E 96th St N.

“After serving Andy’s to Tulsa residents for 10 years, we are thrilled to expand into Owasso and connect with residents as we become their treat of choice,” says Tulsa District Manager, Ashleigh Markland. “Owasso is the perfect location to add to the Andy’s family as the town prides itself in its charm and community focus, two things Andy’s also values.”

Following a visit to the Owasso Historical Museum, an afternoon stroll through Centennial Park, a round of golf at Bailey Ranch Golf Club, or an Owasso Athletics game, Andy’s menu offers the perfect sweet treat to end a fun-filled day. In addition to a year-round menu, Andy’s offers specials that highlight the fruit, flavors, and festivals of the season. From now through Thanksgiving, guests can indulge in the cozy flavors of fall with the new S’mores Jackhammer, which blends vanilla frozen custard with hot fudge and graham crackers and filled with marshmallow crème. For a taste of autumn that’s ahead of the carve, a whole slice of Baked Fresh Daily pumpkin pie is blended with Andy’s Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard to create the delectable Pumpkin Pie Concrete. Beginning October 19, indulge in the “Words Can’t Describe It” Apple Pie Concrete that blends Andy’s Frozen Custard with a full slice of fresh baked apple pie, or the “Words Can’t Describe It” Apple Pie sundae that features delicious apple pie topped with Andy’s Frozen Custard and crème caramel.

Like Owasso, which takes great pride in its community, Andy’s incorporates 36 years of its own traditions to create memories one scoop of frozen custard at a time. Andy’s focus on heritage and the local community stems from its long history as a family-owned business with a desire to bring a slice of hometown America to each and every location. With a primary focus on product quality, Andy’s uses only the finest ingredients to ensure that the frozen custard is always fresh. The ingredients are simple, with dairy sourced from a family-owned dairy farm in the upper Midwest. Secret ancestral recipes, such as Grandma Elaine’s rich, buttery shortcake and fudgy brownies, are baked fresh in-store and added as mix ins or toppings for an unmatched flavor experience.

Offering safe and lightning-fast drive-thru and walk-up service windows, customers can also grab a pint, quart or a ‘Pick 6’ mix and match bundle on-the-go with Andy’s Anywhere to-go program. Perfect for tailgates, family celebrations, or an Autumn bonfire, Andy’s Anywhere is fresher than anything available in the grocery or convenience store. Andy’s Anywhere also includes frozen to-go specialty pints, quarts and Quart Combos.

Andy’s Frozen Custard will be open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The friendly and welcoming staff – putting grins above chins with every order – are always focused on quickly serving the highest quality treats.

Andy’s is currently hiring 30 associate and manager positions and will host a hiring fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 18 at the new Owasso store. The company believes in work-life balance, a clean family-friendly atmosphere, a fun experience with no fryers or grills, and the opportunity to grow with the company. Andy’s offers competitive pay, quarterly bonus opportunities and paid vacation, as well as health, dental, and vision insurance, in addition to a $100 hiring bonus for Owasso candidates.

Customers can download the Andy’s Frozen Custard app to join the Yum Squad loyalty club, recently named one of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2022 by Newsweek magazine. In addition to receiving a free Concrete after the first visit, Yum Squad Members who sign up before the store opens on October 26 will receive an additional free Concrete and a chance to win Andy’s treats for a year. Yum Squad members can stay up-to-date on the latest from Andy’s, including news about seasonal menu offerings loaded with fresh fruit and baked goods, on Instagram (@andysoklahoma) and Facebook (@AndysOwassoOK96thSt) or via Andy’s website.