Andy's Frozen Custard to Open in Tampa Bay Market

The World’s Finest Frozen Custard will soon be available to residents of Riverview and Apollo Beach. The award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, known for its Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings, is set to open this September and will be located at 14385 S US Highway 301 as an outparcel to the Belmont Publix Shopping Center at the corner of US Hwy 301 and Paseo Al Mar.

“We can’t wait to serve families in Tampa Bay the world's finest frozen custard, smiles and memories just as we have in all the towns we’ve served for the past 36 years,” says Andy Kuntz, owner and CEO of Andy’s Frozen Custard. “We are excited and committed to Tampa Bay with additional Andy's coming soon. We proudly use only the freshest ingredients, and we know that nothing less will do as the new treat of choice in Tampa Bay for special occasions, family events or the perfect afternoon pick me up.”

At Andy’s Frozen Custard, the fun begins as patrons approach the store. Accented with colorful, engaging signage and featuring a combination of contemporary/retro influences and popular ‘Googie’ style architecture, the store’s unique design also showcases the frozen custard and treat-making process via “see through” glass walls. Guests can watch the World’s Finest Frozen Custard being crafted with only the finest ingredients. Andy’s rich, thick and decadent treats feature smooth and creamy vanilla and chocolate frozen custard, transformed into luscious Concretes, Jackhammers, shakes, malts, sundaes and seasonal treats.

Nothing puts a grin above the chin more than a fresh, frozen treat from Andy’s on a hot summer day. Floridians will delight in this month’s seasonal limited time offers, featuring a full slice of Key Lime Pie mixed into creamy vanilla frozen custard, or mouthwatering just-picked peaches that can be added to a sundae or blended into a Concrete for a tangy burst of refreshing flavor. Tampa-area residents can also beat the heat with the Snowmonster Concrete, featuring vanilla frozen custard blended with strawberries and melted chocolate chips. Other favorites include the James Brownie Funky Jackhammer, made with Andy’s vanilla frozen custard, peanut butter and brownies, “drilled and filled” with hot fudge; the Original Straw-Ana Sundae, featuring vanilla frozen custard, sliced bananas, and one of Florida’s home-grown fruits, strawberries; and the Choc-O-Rocko Concrete with chocolate frozen custard, roasted almonds and marshmallow crème.

In a state where sunshine is always in season, Florida has been an expansion focus of Andy’s since opening its stores in Lakeland and Sanford. Following the opening of South Riverview, Andy’s will be expanding its footprint in the Tampa Bay area over the next few years, with the next stores opening in Clearwater and the Brandon area.

The area franchise owner, Tom Kazbour, states, “As long time Tampa-area franchise owners and residents, we are honored to be partnering with Andy’s Frozen Custard to serve delectable treats in a fun, refreshing atmosphere where we welcome everyone with classic Southern hospitality.”

Andy’s focus on family and community stems from its long history as a family-owned business with a desire to bring a slice of hometown America to each and every location. With a primary focus on product quality, Andy’s uses only the finest ingredients and ensures that the frozen custard is always Made Fresh Hourly. The dairy is sourced from a family-owned dairy farm in the upper Midwest and the baked goods are secret family recipes, such as Grandma Elaine’s rich, buttery shortcake and fudgy brownies.

Customers can also grab a pint, quart or a ‘Pick 6’ mix and match bundle on-the-go. Each Andy’s Anywhere™ item is hand-packed fresh, hard-frozen and placed in a convenient carrier. Each treat is fresher than anything in the grocery aisle and well-worth an extra stop on the way home from the market to enjoy at family celebrations, parties, and tailgates.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is open from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The friendly and welcoming staff – putting a grin above your chin with every order – are always focused on quickly serving the highest quality treats money can buy.

Customers can download the Andy’s Frozen Custard app to join the Yum Squad loyalty club, recently named one of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2022 by Newsweek magazine. In addition to receiving a free Concrete after the first visit, Yum Squad members can stay up-to-date on the latest from Andy’s, including news about seasonal menu offerings loaded with fresh fruit and baked goods, on Instagram (@andys.tampa) and Facebook (facebook.com/AndysWilmaumaFLUS301/) or via Andy’s website.