Andy's Frozen Custard Opens 100th Store in Kansas City

In the 35 years since opening its first store in Osage Beach, Missouri, Andy’s Frozen Custard has been in the business of delivering smiles. In fact, more than 150 million smiles, in the form of hand-crafted frozen custard treats, have been made for guests across 99 stores. That includes five million pieces of Baked Fresh Daily key lime, pumpkin and apple pie blended with Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard, thousands of pounds of fresh berries, bananas, apples and peaches, barrels of delectable, fresh roasted pecans and much more.

Now in its 35th year of operation, Andy’s Frozen Custard has achieved another milestone by opening its 100th store, located at 7858 Wornall Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It’s fitting that our 100th store would be in Kansas City, as this area has always been very special to my family,” says Andy Kuntz, CEO of Andy’s Frozen Custard, and the brand’s namesake. “In fact, I was born in Kansas City and still consider it my hometown! We are so happy to be able to celebrate this milestone by expanding our ability to serve the World’s Finest Frozen Custard to the World’s Most Loyal Customers in Kansas City.”

Kuntz continues, “We are proud of what we have accomplished over these three plus decades, but nothing makes us prouder than being the treat of choice for family outings and special occasions. We love knowing that kids celebrate the last day of school with one of 300,000 minis we typically donate each year. Seeing our parking lots filled with families enjoying Andy’s as part of a good old fashioned hometown tailgate brings us joy.”

Andy’s focus on family and community stems from its long history as a family-owned business with a desire to bring a slice of hometown America to each and every location. The Andy’s Frozen Custard tradition started in Osage Beach, Missouri when John and Carol Kuntz embarked on a new frozen custard endeavor. Their treat quickly became a legend at the lake, and soon took nearby Springfield, Missouri by storm.

At the first Springfield location, John and Carol worked long hours teaching the business from the ground up to their son Andy and his future wife Dana. The young couple’s fanaticism for a supreme product and unmatched customer service never wavered. Always striving to expand and improve Andy’s Frozen Custard, Andy and Dana have taken the brand to new heights, with locations throughout the Midwest and beyond.

At the heart of each Andy’s is a fun work environment, where everyone shares in the passion that not only brought Andy’s to life but keeps it going strong. With a primary focus on product quality, Andy’s only uses the finest ingredients and ensures that the frozen custard is always made every hour. Baked goods that are used as toppings, such as brownies (available year-round!), pumpkin pie, shortcake, and cookies, are Baked Fresh Daily at the store. Seasonal fruits and freshly roasted pecans puts Andy’s frozen treats in a category all their own.

Andy’s hallmarks, which include a history of consistent quality, constant innovation, speedy service and daily celebrations, have inspired a 35th anniversary partnership with motorsports for 2021. Andy’s sponsored the No. 3 Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevrolet driven by Austin Dillon in this year’s NASCAR Cup Series. The car debuted in the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) along with a “3-Crete” frozen custard treat created with Dillon’s favorite toppings. In October 2021, the “Andy’s Frozen Custard 335” will take place at TMS and driver A.J. Allmendinger will drive the No. 16 Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevrolet.

Offering safe, lightning-fast drive-thru lanes and walk-up service windows, customers can also grab a pint, quart or a ‘Pick 6’ on-the-go. Each Andy’s Anywhere item is hand-packed fresh, hard-frozen and placed in a convenient carrier or to-go bag. Each treat is fresher than anything in the grocery aisle and well-worth an extra stop on the way home from the market to enjoy at home with family or at socially distanced gatherings.

Andy’s Frozen Custard locations are open year-round from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The friendly and welcoming staff are focused on quickly serving treats within 90 seconds or less of order. Bright neon lights, a well-lit parking area and benches allow guests to enjoy treats at Andy’s or at home.