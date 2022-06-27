Andy's Frozen Custard Releases Freedom Berry Jackhammer for Independence Day

Three cheers for the Freedom Berry Jackhammer at Andy’s Frozen Custard. The limited time, star-spangled treat is available through July 12 at all Andy’s 113 locations, and delivers much more than a tantalized tastebud. As a special way to celebrate this year, $1 of each Freedom Berry treat sold on July 4 will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Packed with enough flavor to set off fireworks, the Freedom Berry Jackhammer features Andy’s creamy, Made Fresh Hourly vanilla frozen custard, blended with fresh blueberries and strawberries, then “drilled and filled” with marshmallow crème.

“We are so proud to be offering this special treat in the red, white and blue colors of our great American flag,” Andy Kuntz, owner and CEO of Andy’s Frozen Custard. “It is our honor, as well, to be able to donate a portion of our July 4th Freedom Berry proceeds to the phenomenal Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which does such outstanding work honoring our nation’s first responders, military heroes and their families.”

Andy’s Frozen Custard is open from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The friendly and welcoming staff – putting a grin above your chin with every order – are always focused on quickly serving the highest quality treats money can buy.

Customers can download the Andy's Frozen Custard app to join the Yum Squad loyalty club, recently named one of America's Best Loyalty Programs 2022 by Newsweek magazine.