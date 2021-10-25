Andy's Frozen Custard Releases New Fall Treats for Limited Time.

As the weather gets cooler outside, things are warming up at Andy’s Frozen Custard. The award-winning frozen custard and treat shop is now bringing the warm, cozy flavors of fall to all stores with their seasonal treats.

From now through Thanksgiving, guests can indulge in the new Pumpkin Pie Concrete and the Apple Pie Concrete or Apple Pie Sundae. With an entire slice of fresh baked pie in each treat, the indulgence is irresistible, and we’re sure your audience will agree!

Fresh baked pumpkin pie is blended with Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard to create the delectable Pumpkin Pie Concrete. Also not to be missed is the “Words Can’t Describe It” Apple Pie Concrete, which is Andy’s Frozen Custard blended with a full slice of fresh baked apple pie, as well as the “Words Can’t Describe It” Apple Pie sundae, featuring delicious apple pie topped with Andy’s Frozen Custard and crème caramel.