This summer has officially been declared delicious! Andy’s Frozen Custard is turning up the chill factor with its new summer lineup, featuring refreshing limited time treats from bursting berries to zesty citrus.

Whether customers need to cool down after a day in the sun, a celebratory treat after a little league win, or an unexpected, frozen dessert for a backyard BBQ, Andy’s has the perfect summer indulgence for every occasion.

Lemon Bar Concrete and Shake

New this summer, the Lemon Bar Concrete serves up sunshine in every bite. This zesty creation is quickly becoming a fan favorite, blending Andy’s creamy Made Fresh Hourly™ vanilla frozen custard with delicious pieces of citrusy lemon bar, which features a recipe created specifically for Andy’s by a beloved Midwestern bakery. Tangy, sweet, and perfectly refreshing, it’s the ultimate way to squeeze a little extra joy into your summer. Looking to go hands free? The Lemon Bar Shake offers the same vibrant flavor in a smooth, creamy drink that’s totally spoon optional.

(#FANdy Tip: Add summer berries for extra berry delicious flavor)

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

Treat lovers can enjoy a scoop of family tradition with Grandma Elaine’s Strawberry Shortcake Sundae. The sundae, which features a generations-old secret family recipe, piles juicy, fresh strawberries with warm, Baked Fresh Daily slices of Grandma Elaine’s rich and buttery shortcake on top of creamy vanilla frozen custard. It’s a nostalgic delight that tastes just like summer in Grandma Elaine’s kitchen.

Blackberry Concrete & Blackberry Waffle-Jack Jackhammer

Get ready to fall berry much in love with Andy’s blackberry treats! The Blackberry Waffle-Jack Jackhammer is a wild swirl of sweet and tangy, blending fresh, juicy blackberries with crunchy, golden bites of Andy’s baked-in-store daily waffle cone, bringing “crispy meets creamy” to every spoonful. And don’t miss the Blackberry Concrete, a mashup of ripe blackberries and Made Fresh Hourly vanilla frozen custard.

Black Raspberry Chip Pint

Berry fans can look forward to a retuning #FANdy favorite, Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip, available in specialty quarts via the Andy’s Anywhere to-go program. Bursting with flavor, the fruit is blended with Andy’s vanilla frozen custard and delectable melted chocolate chip. Fresher than anything available in the grocery or convenience store via Andy’s Anywhere to-go program, Andy’s sweet treats are sure to be a favorite pick for summer celebrations, beach days or a late-night treat on the patio.

Key Lime and PeachConcretes and Sundaes

Craving more summer flavors? Juicy, sun-ripened peaches take center stage in the Peach Concrete and Sundae, where velvety frozen custard meets freshly picked peaches. For an extra burst of sunshine, the Peach Dream Concrete turns up the flavor with vanilla custard swirled with rich malt and luscious crème caramel. For a citrusy twist, try the Key Lime Pie Concrete featuring an entire slice of tangy key lime pie folded into creamy vanilla frozen custard.

In addition to Andy’s summer lineup, #FANdys can customize treats by trying one of Andy’s 54,000 flavor combinations. From classic favorites to bold new mixes, the opportunities are endless to create a new summer combo. For those wanting just a little more summer, guests can get an extra scoop of indulgence and upgrade any treat to medium and receive a FREE Andy’s collectable cup.

