Andy's Frozen Custard Releases Seasonal Treats

Step aside, fruit cake, there’s a new holiday treat in town! Andy’s Frozen Custard, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop known for its Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings, is offering limited-time seasonal treats. Available through the end of the year, The Santa Brownie Jackhammer, Santa Brownie Sundae, Candy Cane Brownie FreezCrete and the Andy Nog Shake can be purchased and enjoyed at all Andy’s locations.

Whether as a much-needed break during the holiday shopping sprint or a festive experience with family and friends, a Santa Brownie Jackhammer, Santa Brownie Sundae or Candy Cane Brownie FreezCrete is sure to ring in the holiday spirit. As a Jackhammer, Andy’s creamy vanilla frozen custard is blended with fresh-baked brownies and candy cane pieces with hot fudge down the middle of the treat. The Santa Brownie Sundae features the same ingredients atop the World’s Finest Frozen Custard, and the Candy Cane Brownie FreezCrete blends all the flavors together into a thick and delectable indulgence.

Bursting with the flavors of Christmases past, the Andy Nog Shake has become an annual holiday tradition for shoppers on-the-go. The smooth and creamy shake, hand-crafted with Andy’s vanilla frozen custard blended with rich, decadent egg nog, is a gift for the tastebuds!

Running out of holiday shopping time or unsure of what to buy? A gift card for Andy’s Frozen Custard is a perfect holiday hack. Great as a stocking stuffer, teacher gift, or a thank you to the delivery folks who help make the holiday so bright, the cards can be purchased in-store in multiple denominations.

Offering safe and lightning-fast drive-thru and walk-up service windows, customers can also take sweet treats to-go by grabbing a holiday themed ‘Pick 6’ mix and match bundle with Andy’s Anywhere to-go program. With specially designed packaging that is dressed up for the season, a ‘Pick 6’ is perfect for holiday parties, cookie swaps and late-night gift-wrapping sessions. Fresher than anything available in the grocery or convenience store, a ‘Pick 6’ contains six half-pints in a variety of flavors, hand-packed in each Andy’s location. Frozen to-go specialty pints, quarts and Quart Combos™ are also available.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. - 11:30p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. (Check local listings as holiday hours may vary by location.) The friendly and welcoming staff – delivering smiles with every order– are always focused on quickly serving the highest quality treats money can buy.