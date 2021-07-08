Andy's Frozen Custard Rolls Out 'Battle of the Berries' Contest

In a showdown not unlike the great “Laurel vs. Yanney” debate of 2018, Andy’s Frozen Custard is attempting to solve the great berry debate: Strawberry vs. Blackberry. This Summer, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop is inviting customers to cast a vote for their favorite seasonal berry for a chance to win year-round treats. Andy’s “Battle of the Berries” will pit Grandma Elaine’s Strawberry Shortcake Sundae against the Blackberry Waffle-Jack for Andy’s fans to decide if they are #TeamStrawberry or #TeamBlackberry.

Andy’s guests can enjoy their favorite fresh berries in two sweet treats now through July 20. Grandma Elaine’s Strawberry Shortcake Sundae piles juicy, fresh strawberries with warm slices of Baked Fresh Daily Grandma Elaine’s rich and buttery Strawberry Shortcake on top of creamy vanilla frozen custard. The Blackberry Waffle-Jack blends fresh, juicy blackberries with crunchy, golden baked in-store waffle cone pieces for a tart meets sweet frozen custard combination.

Both are hard to resist, but customers are invited to visit their local Andy’s to try both and make their pick in the strawberry versus blackberry face-off. Customers are encouraged to visit Andy’s social media to cast their vote, which is also an entry for a chance to win sweet prizes, such as gift cards and apparel, and one lucky frozen custard fan will even win Andy’s Frozen Custard for a year.

Grandma Elaine’s Strawberry Shortcake Sundae can also be a part of summer celebrations, beach days and BBQs via Andy’s Anywhere to-go program. Customers will have fun assembling sundaes at home or on the go, with a quart of vanilla frozen custard, six big slices of Grandma Elaine’s famous shortcake and a side of juicy strawberries. Fresher than anything available in the grocery or convenience store, Andy’s Anywhere also includes Pick 6, Frozen to Go specialty pints, and Quart Combos.

Each Andy’s is open from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – Midnight on Friday and Saturday. Andy’s friendly and welcoming staff guarantee lightning-fast drive-thru and walk-up window service, with a focus on quickly serving treats within 90 seconds or less of order. Bright neon lights, a well-lit parking area and comfortable benches allow guests to safely enjoy their treats outside and on-site whether tailgating or just reconnecting.