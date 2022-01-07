Andy's Frozen Custard Rolls Out Cookie Casanova Treats

Is that love in the air at Andy’s Frozen Custard? Or is it just the smell of freshly baked in-store chocolate chip cookies? Both, perhaps? Treat lovers can be the judge at all Andy’s locations beginning this week, as the popular Cookie Casanova Jackhammer, Cookie Casanova Sundae and Quart Combos become available.

The award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, known for its Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings, is offering the limited-time Cookie Casanova treats through March 8, 2022.

The Cookie Casanova Jackhammer features Andy’s vanilla frozen custard blended with delectable, store-baked chocolate chip cookies and then “drilled and filled” with a choice of hot fudge or crème caramel. Also available as a sundae, these delectable treats have been known to steal many a heart. Bursting with sweet flavors that inspire memories of snow days by the fire, the comforting aromas of home baking and that first sip of rich hot chocolate, Cookie Casanova treats are the perfect cure for the winter blues.

With Andy’s Anywhere to-go program, customers can bring the Cookie Casanova love home or to a friend. Perfect for at-home date nights, sleepovers and cuddling up to a favorite rom-com, Andy’s Anywhere is fresher than anything available in the grocery or convenience store. A Cookie Casanova Quart Combo serves 4-6 people and includes a quart of made-fresh-every-hour, hand-packed-daily frozen custard in chocolate or vanilla plus sides of fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies and a choice hot fudge or crème caramel. Andy’s Anywhere also includes frozen to-go specialty pints, quarts and Pick 6™.

Offering safe and lightning-fast drive-thru and walk-up service windows, Andy’s Frozen Custard is open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The friendly and welcoming staff are focused on quickly serving treats within 90 seconds or less of order. Bright neon lights, a well-lit parking area and comfortable benches allow for guests to safely enjoy their treats on-site or on-the-go.

Customers can download the Andy’s Frozen Custard app to take advantage of touchless payment options and join the Yum Squad loyalty club to receive a free Concrete after the first visit. Sweet treat lovers can stay up-to-date on the latest from Andy’s, including news about seasonal menu offerings loaded with fresh fruit and baked goods, on Instagram (@andysfrozencustard) and Facebook (@AndysFrozenCustard) or via Andy’s website.