Andy's Frozen Custard Rolls Out Treats for Valentine's Day

Andy’s Frozen Custard has been struck by Cupid’s arrow. This year for Valentine’s Day, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop known for its Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings, will delight lovebugs everywhere with re-named treats designed to share sweet sentiments with the ones they love.

No need to struggle with how to convey true feelings this Valentine Day, either, as Andy’s has created an easy way to show those true colors. To embrace traditional Valentine’s Day rhetoric, the newly re-named frozen custard concoctions coordinate with the colors typically associated with sentimental declarations.

The red, Strawberry Sweetheart Shake (Strawberry Shake) signifies “I Love You” and it’s no surprise. As delectable as it looks, this “cup full of love” is made up of vanilla frozen custard and blended with juicy strawberries and sauce into a thick, creamy shake that will satisfy with every sip.

The LoveMonster Concrete (SnowMonster Concrete) is bursting with flirty, pink “I really like you” vibes. Reminiscent of a heart shaped platter piled high with romantic chocolate covered strawberries, the LoveMonster features Andy’s Frozen Custard blended with strawberries and melted chocolate chips.

For the Gal-entine’s and Pal-entine’s in the crowd, the Cupid’s Cookie Casanova Sundae (Cookie Casanova Sundae) is the perfect way to tell that special person how much their friendship means to you. This mostly white treat, the color typically associated with “let’s be friends,” features Andy’s Frozen Custard and warm chocolate chip cookies covered with a choice of hot fudge or crème caramel and topped with a cherry. Add almonds or Andy’s famous roasted pecans for an extra bit of love.

Offering safe and lightning-fast drive-thru and walk-up service windows, customers can also share the Valentine’s love to go by grabbing a ‘Pick 6’ mix and match bundle with Andy’s Anywhere to-go program. Perfect for post-romantic dinner dessert, special snack time or chillin’ out to a favorite rom-com, Andy’s Anywhere is fresher than anything available in the grocery or convenience store. Andy’s Anywhere also includes frozen to-go specialty pints, quarts and Quart Combos.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is open from 11 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The friendly and welcoming staff are focused on quickly serving treats within 90 seconds or less of order. Bright neon lights, a well-lit parking area and comfortable benches allow for guests to safely enjoy their treats on-site or on-the-go.

Customers can download the Andy’s Frozen Custard app to take advantage of touchless payment options and join the Yum Squad loyalty club to receive a free Concrete after the first visit. Sweet treat lovers can stay up-to-date on the latest from Andy’s, including news about seasonal menu offerings loaded with fresh fruit and baked goods, on Instagram (@andysfrozencustard) and Facebook (@AndysFrozenCustard) or via Andy’s website.