    Andy’s Frozen Custard Sponsors First Entitlement NASCAR Race

    Industry News | October 20, 2021
    Andy's Frozen Custard NASCAR Race.
    Andy's Frozen Custard
    (From left to right) John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 54 Romco Equipment Toyota Supra; Rob Ramage, senior vice president and general nanager, Texas Motor Speedway; Andy Kuntz, CEO and owner, Andy’s Frozen Custard, celebrate Nemechek’s win at the 'Andy’s Frozen Custard 335' on October 16 at Texas Motor Speed Way.

    In celebration of Andy’s Frozen Custard’s 35th anniversary and as part of a multi-year partnership with Texas Motor Speedway, Andy’s was the title sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race and the No.16 Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevy driven by A.J. Allmendinger this past weekend. The “Andy’s Frozen Custard 335,” was the first-ever entitlement of a sanctioned NASCAR race for the 35-year-old company.

    Andy’s hallmarks, which include a history of consistent quality, constant innovation, speedy service and daily celebrations, have inspired the 35th anniversary partnership with motorsports for 2021.  Andy’s became the Official Treat of Texas Motor Speedway, offering “Lone Star State” race fans the chance to enjoy Made Fresh Hourly™ frozen custard treats on-site through branded kiosks, treat trucks and to suite holders. 

