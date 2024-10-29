This election day, there’s only one vote to cast at Andy’s Frozen Custard. For two days only, November 4th and 5th, Andy’s is offering a treat that is chock full of our nation’s favorite lore: The Cherry Pie Concrete.

The delectable creation features Andy’s creamy vanilla frozen custard blended with a full piece of cherry pie, Baked In Store for homemade taste and the freshest possible flavor. Available while supplies last.

WHERE: All 162 Andy’s Frozen Custard locations throughout 15 states.

WHEN: November 4 and 5, 2024

11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

WHY: Andy’s wants to celebrate election day with a treat guaranteed to make everyone feel like a winner.