Santa and candy canes aren’t the only things to look forward to this December! Dallas’ favorite frozen custard and treat shop, Andy’s Frozen Custard, will be opening two new stores. Located at 159 Northwest John Jones Drive in Burleson and 1945 Airport Freeway in Bedford, the stores will mark the 20th and 21st Andy’s locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area when they both open in early December.

Whether customers are looking for a break from holiday shopping, a sweet after-school treat or a way to slow down after a fast-paced day at Texas Motor Speedway, Andy’s menu offers a product for every occasion. Offering lightning-fast drive-thru and walk-up service windows and a spacious outdoor patio, Andy’s rich, thick and decadent treats feature smooth and creamy vanilla and chocolate frozen custard transformed into luscious Concretes, Jackhammers, shakes, malts, sundaes and hands-free products including floats, Freezes and fresh brewed iced teas. And in Texas, where everything is bigger, Andy’s brings big flavor with more than 30 topping options, allowing #FANdys to customize a treat to their heart’s desire.

For treat lovers in Dallas, the fun extends beyond the stores with the Treat Truck parked at Klyde Warren Park and local partners, like The Dallas Mavericks and Texas Motor Speedway. As the entitlement sponsor of the annual NASCAR Xfinity Series race, The Andy’s 300, and through a partnership with Texas Motor Speedway, race fans can enjoy delicious frozen custard at the track during races and entertainment events. As the Official Frozen Treat Sponsor of the Dallas Mavericks, Andy’s Frozen Custard is available at home games and even offers an exclusive to the region treat, the Dallas Mavericks CrunchDunk Jackhammer. Decked out in Mavs colors, the treat features vanilla frozen custard blended with OREO cookies and blue candy crunch with marshmallow dunked down the middle. Making the treat even sweeter, a portion of proceeds from every purchase will benefit the Mavs Foundation. While supplies last, any medium concrete and Jackhammer will be served in a Dallas Mavs/Andy’s souvenir cup.

With 38 years of its own family and community traditions incorporated into the menu, Andy’s is helping create memories one scoop of frozen custard at a time. Andy’s only uses the finest ingredients and ensures that the frozen custard is always Made Fresh Hourly with simple ingredients such as cream sourced from an independent dairy farm in the upper Midwest. Secret family recipes, including Grandma Elaine’s rich, buttery shortcake and fudgy brownies, are baked fresh in-store.

Customers can also grab a pint, quart or a ‘Pick 6’ mix and match bundle on-the-go. Each Andy’s Anywhere item is hand-packed fresh, hard-frozen and placed in a convenient carrier. Fresher than anything in the grocery aisle and well-worth an extra stop to enjoy at tailgates, backyard bonfires, and festive holiday celebrations, it’s no wonder Andy’s Anywhere is a #FANdy’s favorite. Santa added a new treat this December for those on the nice list – Reindeer Tracks, available as a take home pint, combines chocolate frozen custard blended with crunchy, peppermint candy pieces and Oreo® cookies for festive flavor that will make taste buds jingle with joy.

To celebrate the opening for each location, the first five customers on opening day will receive Andy’s merchandise. Customers are encouraged to download the Andy’s Frozen Custard app to join the #FANdys Loyalty Program for the inside scoop on exclusive offers, news and rewards. In addition to receiving a free small, one-topping Concrete after the first visit, #FANdys who sign up before the opening will receive an additional free small one-topping concrete on the day of opening. #FANdys can stay up-to-date on the latest from Andy’s on @andysfrozencustard and @andysDFW or via the Andy’s website.