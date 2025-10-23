This Halloween, there’s no need to choose between candy and custard because Andy’s Frozen Custard is serving up both in one cup. For a limited time, candy lovers can scoop up the Reese’s Monster Mash Jackhammer at all Andy’s locations.

From October 31 through November 2, customers can dig into a monstrous and mouthwatering mix of Andy’s Made Fresh Hourly vanilla frozen custard, loaded with Reese’s® Peanut Butter Cups and Reese’s Pieces, then drilled and filled with gooey crème caramel for a frighteningly indulgent finish.

It’s the ultimate mash-up featuring Halloween’s most popular candies. But beware, this hauntingly good treat will vanish after November 2.

For more festive fun on October 31, kids will receive a free one-topping sundae to celebrate Halloween and costumed customers can win an Andy’s gift card by posting their look with #AndysHalloween25 and tagging @andysfrozencustard.