Andy’s Frozen Custard Unveils Limited-Time Cookie Casanova Treats

Post-holiday season blues calling for a big, warm, delicious hug? Head over to Andy’s Frozen Custard for the limited time Cookie Casanova treats, featuring freshly baked in-store chocolate chip cookies and the World’s Finest Frozen Custard, available through the end of February.

Although it doesn’t seem possible for a frozen treat to warm the soul, the Cookie Casanova Sundae or Jackhammer does just that with mouthwatering aromas and straight from the oven flavor. The treats include Andy’s Made Fresh Hourly vanilla frozen custard, a choice of delectable hot fudge or crème caramel and warm, freshly baked chocolate chip cookies crafted from a family recipe available only at Andy’s.

Not to be out done by its chippy chum, the beloved Oreo®is a cookie treat lovers can count on all year round. Whether in a Strawberry Oreo Cookie Shake, which blends Andy’s vanilla frozen custard with strawberries and crunchy, sweet Oreo® cookies or as the #FAndy’s-favorite Boot Daddy Concrete – Andy’s vanilla or chocolate frozen custard blended with Oreo®, crème caramel and hot fudge – America’s favorite sandwich cookie will not disappoint.

Undecided treat seekers can have their cookies and eat them, too, with a “BYO” (Build Your Own) Cookie Concrete, enabling a new, custom combination with each visit to Andy’s. Guests can pick Andy’s vanilla or chocolate frozen custard and blend it with either cookie dough or Oreo, (or both!) and then add a choice of toppings that includes more cookie dough or Oreo®, crispy roasted pecans, peanut butter cups, sprinkles, strawberries, delectable hot fudge and so many more.

With Andy’s Anywhere to-go program and a quick run through Andy’s speedy drive thru, customers can bring a quart of Cookie Casanova home or to a friend. Perfect for at-home date nights, sleepovers and cuddling up to a favorite rom-com, Andy’s Anywhere is fresher than anything available in the grocery or convenience store. A Cookie Casanova Quart Combo serves 4-6 people and includes a quart of made-fresh-every-hour, hand-packed-daily frozen custard in chocolate or vanilla plus sides of fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies and a choice of hot fudge or crème caramel. Andy’s Anywhere also includes frozen to-go specialty pints, quarts and Pick 6™.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The friendly and welcoming staff – putting grins above chins with every order – are always focused on quickly serving the highest quality treats.