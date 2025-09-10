As summer winds down, Andy’s Frozen Custard is embracing the cozy spirit of autumn with a crave-worthy lineup of limited time treats available through November 26. From whole slices of pie blended into Andy’s Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard to cozy, Fall inspired drinks and hand-dipped caramel apples, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop is serving up nostalgic favorites that capture the sweetness of sweater weather. Whether it’s to celebrate after a Friday night game, a stop after exploring colorful foliage or the perfect menu addition to a football watch party, Andy’s has an item to match every seasonal occasion.

Shift & Sip Butterscotch Brew and Latte

Andy’s Frozen Custard is celebrating a new season of the hit comedy series Shifting Gears with a bold, exclusive flavor that’s as full of personality as the show’s most iconic family moments. The Shift & Sip Butterscotch Brew blends Sprecher Cream Soda with Andy’s vanilla frozen custard, rich butterscotch and a dash of nostalgia into one, limited-time only sip. The perfect pit stop for laughs, family drama, and a little something sweet on the side.

The Shift & Sip Butterscotch Brew is part of the new Andy’s Soda Shoppe, a retro-inspired menu full of fizzy fun, nostalgic flavors, and custard-infused sips like Cherry Limeade that celebrates classic soda fountain culture. Coffee lovers can also enjoy the Shift & Sip Butterscotch Brew it as a latte with rich espresso for the perfect boost. Season two of ABC comedy Shifting Gears premieres Wednesday, October 1 on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu.

Pumpkin Pie Concret

One of Andy’s most anticipated fall menu items, the Pumpkin Pie Concrete combines a whole slice of fresh baked pumpkin pie blended with Andy’s creamy vanilla frozen custard, guaranteed to conjur memories of favorite family gatherings. Rich, indulgent, and spiced to perfection, it’s the ultimate way to scoop up a little extra autumn comfort.

S’mores Jackhammer

The S’mores Jackhammer features Andy’s vanilla frozen custard, hot fudge and crunchy graham cracker, then drilled and filled with marshmallow. Packed with gooey ingredients and toasted to perfection, it’s the perfect way to bring a campfire to your cup.

Andy’s Caramel Apples

For another way to go spoon free, Andy’s Caramel Apples are the perfect choice to capture the seasonal vibes one bite at a time. Bursting with freshness, delightfully crisp and tart Midwest-grown Granny Smith Apples are hand-dipped in Andy’s small-batch, buttery crème caramel and spun in a topping of choice – Classic Caramel, Reese’s Pieces and Roasted Pecan.

Apple Pie Concrete and Sundae

Starting November 5, guests can delight in the “Words Can’t Describe It” Apple Pie Concrete which is Andy’s Frozen Custard blended with a full slice of fresh baked apple pie. This treat can also be enjoyed as a sundae, featuring delicious apple pie topped with Andy’s vanilla custard and crème caramel making each bite feel like a warm hug.

In addition to Andy’s autumn lineup, #FANdys can customize treats by trying one of Andy’s 54,000 flavor combinations. From classic favorites to bold new mixes, the opportunities are endless to create a unique combo.

Customers can also grab a pint, quart or a ‘Pick 6’ mix and match bundle on-the-go. Each Andy’s Anywhere item is hand-packed fresh, hard-frozen and placed in a convenient carrier. Fresher than anything in the grocery aisle and well worth an extra stop to enjoy at tailgates, backyard bonfires, and festive fall celebrations, it’s no wonder Andy’s Anywhere is a #FANdy’s favorite. Pumpkin lovers can savor the flavor anywhere this season with Pumpkin Pie Quarts.

Customers are encouraged to download the Andy’s Frozen Custard app to join the #FANdys Loyalty Program for the inside scoop on exclusive offers, news and rewards, including a free small, one-topping concrete after first purchase. Stay up-to-date on the latest from Andy’s on @andysfrozencustard or via the Andy’s website.