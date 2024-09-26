As the hot days of summer fade and the bustle of the holiday season approaches, there’s a magical in-between moment when the air turns crisp, a new school year begins, and the warming flavors of fall take center stage. Andy’s Frozen Custard has dubbed it the “sweet spot’’ of the year, and the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop is offering a delicious seasonal lineup of fall treats. Through November 27, #FANdys can indulge in these limited-time offerings, capturing the flavors of the season in frozen custard form.

One of the most anticipated menu items , Andy’s Pumpkin Pie Concrete features a whole slice of fresh baked pumpkin pie blended with Andy’s Made Fresh Hourly vanilla frozen custard guaranteed to satisfy pumpkin spice cravings. Voted the #1 Fall Favorite Treat by #FANdys nationwide, the S’mores Jackhammer features Andy’s vanilla frozen custard blended with hot fudge and crunchy graham cracker, then drilled and filled with marshmallow to capture the toasty taste of a campfire in every cup. Available October 16, indulge in the “Words Can’t Describe It” Apple Pie Concrete, which is Andy’s Frozen Custard blended with a full slice of fresh baked apple pie, or the “Words Can’t Describe It” Apple Pie sundae, featuring delicious apple pie topped with Andy’s vanilla custard and crème caramel, bringing sweet holiday memories to every spoonful.

For those looking to go spoon free, Andy’s Caramel Apples are the perfect choice to capture the nostalgia of fall. Bursting with freshness, delightfully crisp and tart Midwest-grown Granny Smith Apples are coated with hand-crafted, buttery crème caramel, hand-dipped and spun in a topping of choice – Original Caramel, Reese’s Pieces and Roasted Pecan.

While hayrides and apple picking are staples on fall bucket lists, it’s the simple moments that bring smiles to the “sweet spot” time of year. Whether it’s to celebrate after a Friday night game, a stop after exploring colorful foliage or the perfect menu addition to a football watch party, Andy’s has an item to match every occasion to help savor the flavors of the season.

Customers can also grab a pint, quart or a ‘Pick 6’ mix and match bundle on-the-go. Each Andy’s Anywhere item is hand-packed fresh, hard-frozen and placed in a convenient carrier. Fresher than anything in the grocery aisle and well-worth an extra stop to enjoy at tailgates, backyard bonfires, and festive fall celebrations, it’s no wonder Andy’s Anywhere is a #FANdy’s favorite. Pumpkin lovers can savor the flavor anywhere this season with Pumpkin Pie Quarts.

Making memories with friends and family is deeply rooted in Andy’s 38 years of tradition. Now through November 27, Andy’s is hosting a giveaway to win a limited-edition Andy’s Frozen Custard fire pit to help create memories at tailgates, while roasting marshmallows in the backyard, or camping with friends. To enter, simply check-in on the Andy’s loyalty app and purchase any of the limited time fall treats. One winner will be chosen at random and announced on December 4.