Andy’s to Sponsor NASCAR Xfinity Race at Texas Motor Speedway

As part of a multi-year agreement with Texas Motor Speedway, Andy’s Frozen Custard, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, announced its third consecutive title sponsorship of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race being held on September 23 at Texas Motor Speedway. The “Andy’s Frozen Custard 300,” is the third entitlement of a sanctioned NASCAR race for the 37-year-old company, and an extension of the company founder’s lifelong commitment to motorsports.

Andy’s expanded investment in NASCAR kicked off in February with the announcement of the A Team featuring Andy’s partnership with Richard Childress Racing (RCR), driver Austin Dillon, and B. J. McLeod Motorsports, driver Anthony Alfredo, who will drive the No. 78 Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevrolet Camaro in Texas. The announcement also included a first-of-its-kind National Show Car Tour for Andy’s that began in Daytona in February and will conclude in Phoenix for Championship Weekend.

“We are revved up about the Andy’s 300 and another year of sponsoring this race,” Andy Kuntz, owner and CEO of Andy’s Frozen Custard said. “Our motorsports alliance has allowed us to reach more fans and has contributed to an increase in national brand awareness, creating a major impact on our company growth that’s almost as fast as the racecars we sponsor. We are excited for our newest franchisee to once again drop the green flag to start this year’s race.”

Treat lovers across the country can gear up for the September race with the limited time treat, The Cannoli Thunder Concrete, created by Andy’s and Chicago’s famous Lezza Italian Bakery in partnership with Alfredo. Worthy of its own winner’s circle, this customized treat features vanilla frozen custard blended with buttery Italian cannoli shells, sweet cream filling, chocolate chips and topped with a dusting of pistachio flavor.

“Andy’s is about family and creating memories and traditions. I grew up in a family with a long history of being motorsports fans and that tradition continues with my family at Andy’s, too. We’ve continued to support regional and developing drivers for over 30 years and we’re committed to being a part of the racing community for years to come,” says Kuntz.

While supporting racing stars like Dillon and Alfredo, Andy’s adds an extra scoop of support to the next generation of motorsports drivers as well. Andy’s is proud to sponsor Cassidy Keitt, a 14-year-old driver of the #7 Andy’s Frozen Custard U.S. Legend Car, as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to investing in young drivers.

The cherry on top at this year’s Andy Frozen Custard 300 is the Andy’s family, franchisees and stakeholders hosting 100 active military, veterans and their families in recognition of their service.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will take place at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on Saturday, September 23, and will be broadcasted nationally on USA Network, owned by NBC Universal.