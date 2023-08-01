Angie's Subs to Open in Jacksonville International Airport

Global restaurateur HMSHost, a world leader in creating dining for travel venues, announced today that travelers at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) will soon have the chance to get a taste of a local institution that’s been serving its famous subs and sweet tea for over 40 years: Angie’s Subs.

HMSHost will operate the outpost of the Jacksonville Beach restaurant in partnership with Florida-based Lee Wesley Group, Inc., an Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE).

“As a traveler’s first and last impression of the region, an airport should showcase the best of the local community,” says Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) CEO Mark VanLoh. “We believe a beloved Jax Beach staple like Angie’s Subs is a perfect addition to our concessions offerings for passengers.”

Angie’s Subs at JAX will feature the most popular subs on the original menu, including fan-favorites like “The Peruvian” (ham, Genoa salami, bacon, Italian sausage, provolone, and Peruvian sauce), “Dr. Bang’s Scrippy” (capicola, pepperoni, provolone, homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, and pickle), and “Jack Del Rio” (turkey, roast beef, bacon, mushrooms, honey BBQ Fritos, provolone, and Del Rio sauce).

The restaurant will also serve several salads, a variety of sides including potato salad and deviled eggs, desserts like Banana Puddin’, and, of course, the brand's delicious sweet tea. For the youngest travelers, Angie’s Subs at JAX will make any of its famous subs into a kid’s size.

"My team and I are beyond excited and very honored to bring our brand to JAX,” says Ed Malin, owner of Angie’s Subs. “What could be better than sitting in the window seat eating a hot, juicy Angie's Sub and sipping a giant sweet tea while enjoying a 35,000-foot view? What a great start to a vacation! I can’t wait to hear from guests about all the places our subs have traveled to."

Slated to open in early 2024, the 800-square-foot quick-service restaurant will offer the convenience of serving great food fast for travelers on the move, but will also have 10 seats for those opting to dine-in.

“Angie’s Subs has been a Jacksonville Beach staple for over 40 years, making it a popular destination for locals and visitors alike,” says HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Stephen Douglas. “HMSHost strives to bring the best of the local food scene to the airport, so we are excited to partner with Ed Malin, Lee Wesley Group, and the Jacksonville Aviation Authority to introduce Angie’s Subs’ sought-after sandwiches and unique culture and vibe to all who travel to or through Jacksonville International Airport.”