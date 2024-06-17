Angry Chickz, the fast-growing chain known for its spicy and delicious Nashville-style hot chicken and legendary mac & cheese, is planning a day full of fun, giveaways and special appearances to celebrate the grand opening of its second location in Bakersfield.

The newest Angry Chickz, located at 2765 Calloway Drive, Suite 100, is opening its doors on Friday, June 21, and the entire community is invited to the party.

To kick off the festivities, the first 100 guests will receive exclusive limited-edition swag bags filled with Angry Chickz merchandise. Early birds will also have the chance to find one of 10 coveted “Golden Meal Tickets” hidden in their bags, granting them free Angry Chickz meals for a month.

Additionally, 25 lucky guests will win a “Mac for a Month” ticket, entitling them to a full month of mouthwatering mac and cheese. The excitement doesn’t stop there, as an on-site raffle will also be held where five lucky winners will receive the ultimate prize for hot chicken lovers: free Angry Chickz for an entire year!

To add to the festivities, Top 40 radio station KISV-FM (94.1) will broadcast live from the restaurant from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to kick off the morning. Country music station KUZZ-FM (107.9) will take over with a remote broadcast from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., ensuring a fun-filled afternoon with great tunes and exciting giveaways. A 45 minute drawing contest will also take place on-site, granting fans a chance to draw the iconic Angry Chickz mascot. A lucky winner with the best art will be chosen and receive two limited-edition swag bags and any two meals on the menu.

“We are beyond excited to open our second location in the wonderful city of Bakersfield,” said David Mkhitaryan, CEO of Angry Chickz. “The enthusiastic response from this community has been incredible and was the driving force behind our expansion. Our team has worked hard to prepare an unforgettable grand opening experience, and we can’t wait to continue sharing our love of Nashville hot chicken with the community.”

Angry Chickz welcomes long-time lovers of spicy chicken and those eager to try it for the first time to the grand opening celebration.