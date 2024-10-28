Angry Chickz, the rapidly growing, Southern California-born Nashville hot chicken brand, announced today the hiring of Vice President of Marketing Tonya McCoy and Vice President of Development Christopher Wadleigh, along with the promotion of Will Lopez to Vice President of Operations. These strategic leadership appointments are the next important steps in Angry Chickz’s commitment to franchise growth and operational excellence as the brand continues its nationwide expansion.

With 28 years in foodservice marketing leadership roles, Tonya McCoy knows what it takes to drive growth. From boosting territory sales by 63% to managing multi-million-dollar campaigns, she’s all about collaboration and consistency. Tonya’s award-winning leadership is set to take Angry Chickz to new heights in the fast-casual world.

Christopher Wadleigh joins the Angry Chickz leadership team with 15 years in leadership roles at brands such as Cotti Foods (Taco Bell & Wendy’s), Urban Plates and Habit Burger Grill. With extensive expertise in real estate, development, construction, design and leasing, he has a strong track record in driving growth, enhancing operational efficiency and has established himself as a key player in the restaurant development landscape.

“Tonya is an amazing addition to the Angry Chickz team,” said Angry Chickz Chief Operating Officer Peter Tremblay. “Her deep understanding of innovative marketing strategies and consumer behavior will be pivotal as we expand our footprint, and her experience in building strong partnerships will also enhance our support for franchisees. Christopher has the ability to use his expertise to look ahead and strategically plan for our long-term growth. His experience, industry knowledge and forward-looking approach will be invaluable to Angry Chickz as we continue to expand.”

The promotion of Will Lopez to vice president of operations underscores the brand’s dedication to building a top-notch leadership team and fostering long-term employee growth. Serving as director of operations since 2023, Lopez has been a star performer who has assisted in virtually every step of Angry Chickz’s impressive growth trajectory.

Angry Chickz’s commitment to franchise growth and food quality has garnered widespread recognition and numerous accolades over the years. The brand is poised for significant expansion, and these new leadership appointments highlight its dedication to enhancing operational support for franchisees and driving brand success.

Angry Chickz was founded in 2018 by David Mkhitaryan, who wanted to share his love of spicy chicken with the world. The Angry Chickz Brand — known for its flavorful and fiery chicken sandwiches, tenders and legendary mac & cheese — has quickly become a cult favorite in three States with plans to soon expand to Texas and other states across the U.S. To learn more about Angry Chickz and its franchise opportunities, visit angrychickz.com.