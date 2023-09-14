Angry Chickz Bolsters Leadership Team

Angry Chickz, the renowned Nashville hot chicken brand infamous for its long lines of hangry fans, is welcoming new senior members to bolster its leadership team and expansion strategy.

Angry Chickz quickly made a name for itself in the California food scene since its debut in 2018 with a 900-square-foot storefront in LA's East Hollywood Neighborhood. Following the brand’s wildly successful growth throughout California, Arizona, and Nevada, these new industry veterans will keep the momentum going as they scale the brand in a significant and methodical manner:

John Scott – CFO

Scott has held financial leadership positions as CFO, VP of Finance and Treasurer at several iconic brands and franchise organizations over the past 23 years that include: Yoshinoya America, Mountain Mikes Pizza, Pieology Pizzeria and BJ’s restaurants. Scott is known for optimizing financial structures, fostering strategic partnerships, and driving sustainable growth. His approach aligns seamlessly with Angry Chickz’s commitment to financial strength, stability, and innovation.

Steve Brown – VP of Human Resources

For the past 17 years, Brown has held prominent roles in HR leadership, most recently in his position as the VP of People at Veggie Grill. His professional journey also boasts time at IHOP and Gameworks Entertainment. Brown’s extensive experience in developing and implementing HR strategies and initiatives, as well as his commitment to employee engagement and well-being will be invaluable throughout Angry Chickz’s next phase of growth.

William Lopez – Director of Operations

Bringing a dynamic leadership approach and a comprehensive operational expertise, Lopez has garnered a decade-long track record of delivering top-tier outcomes and nurturing emerging talents. As an operations leader at renowned establishments like Wendy’s, Raising Cane’s, and Whataburger, he has consistently achieved industry-leading accomplishments that will be instrumental to ensuring Angry Chickz’s operational excellence. Notably, Lopez's career also consists of 17 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a Close Precision Engagement and Sniper Instructor.

“Bringing this experienced and seasoned leadership team together is a significant occasion for us and we are thrilled to be able to scale and compete at a national level,” says Founder David Mkhitaryan. “We have a passion for what we do, and we’re honored these leaders have joined the team. We can’t wait to introduce the best Nashville Hot Chicken to the world.”

This immensely popular brand will also begin franchise operations next month.