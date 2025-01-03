Angry Chickz, the Nashville hot chicken franchise redefining spice and satisfaction, has wrapped another year of record-breaking achievements. From celebrating legendary grand openings to earning industry accolades, the California brand has firmly established itself as a powerhouse to watch in the fast-casual dining scene while looking toward more ambitious plans for the coming year.

The brand kicked off 2024 with its most successful Q1 since its 2018 founding and the announcement of new technology partners, including Placer.ai and Toast. Additionally, the brand launched a new guest feedback platform via Tattle and implemented digital menu boards with Neon Screens. As the year progressed, Angry Chickz footprint grew with successful openings in Vacaville, Bakersfield, Tracy, and Salinas, California, and also partnered with key players in the industry such as restaurant management software Restaurant365 and facility management platform ResQ. The appointments of Tonya McCoy as vice president of marketing and Christopher Wadleigh as vice president of development, along with the promotion of Will Lopez to vice president of operations, highlighted the brand’s unwavering dedication to fostering talent and enhancing both its culture and customer experience. Angry Chickz also succeeded in launching a comprehensive catering program, bringing signature Nashville hot chicken to events and gatherings of all sizes.

Other Sizzling Milestones in 2024:

Angry Chickz marked several impressive breakthroughs that showcase its firm commitment to food quality, innovation and community throughout the year.

Industry Recognition: Angry Chickz was placed on the “20 Brands to Watch,” “50 Contenders for 2024,” “9 Franchisors to Watch,” “40/40,” and “Future 50” lists by respected authorities in the restaurant industry in addition to receiving a Hot Concepts award.

Fans flocked to restaurants to celebrate Hot Chicken Day, National Fried Chicken Day, and National Mac & Cheese Day, events that garnered significant media attention and catapulted Angry Chickz to widespread notoriety, solidifying its status as a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts.

With sights set on a prosperous new year, Angry Chickz plans to expand into new markets, including Fremont, Houston, San Antonio, Elk Grove, Tempe and Ventura, Pennsylvania, and Illinois.

“2024 was a year of growth and celebration and 2025 promises even more opportunities to share our passion for hot chicken with communities across the nation,” said David Mkhitaryan, chief executive officer. “We’re ready to continue delivering bold flavors and memorable dining experiences.”