Angry Chickz is turning up the heat this fall with the debut of its highly anticipated catering program. The Southern California-born Nashville Hot Chicken concept is now offering a selection of its most popular dishes through its new catering menu, perfect for spicing up group gatherings, parties and sporting events.

Angry Chickz’ catering menu features fan-favorites, including its famous tenders, sliders, sides and more. With spice offerings ranging from “Country” (no heat) to “Angry” (the ultimate heat), the brand offers customizable options for all guests, ensuring everyone finds the perfect flavor.

“We’re thrilled to launch our new catering menu, as it’s a natural next step to meet the growing demand from our customers,” said Tonya McCoy, Vice President of Marketing. “Now, our guests can bring the bold, signature flavors they love to their group events – whether it’s a party, a corporate gathering, sporting event, or a family celebration – with a menu tailored for everyone’s taste.”

The catering menu launch coincides with the brand’s rapid expansion throughout the U.S. The hot chicken franchise recently opened new locations in Aliso Viejo, Bakersfield and Vacaville, bringing its signature menu items to more fans than ever before.

Founded in 2018, Angry Chickz has quickly become a cult favorite for its flavorful and fiery chicken sandwiches, tenders and legendary mac & cheese.