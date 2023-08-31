Angry Chickz to Open in Thousand Oaks, California

Angry Chickz wil ldebut its signature spicy fried chicken to Thousand Oaks as it gets set to open the doors to its newest restaurant on Friday, Sept. 1.

Located at 593 N. Moorpark Road, it will mark the renowned Nashville hot chicken concept’s first restaurant in Thousand Oaks and throughout Ventura County. To show thanks for its infamous long lines of hungry fans on grand opening days, the brand will be raffling away five PlayStation 5s. Every guest in line before 10:30 a.m. will receive a ticket with the raffle taking place at 10:45 a.m. where five lucky guests will be handed the prize!

Angry Chickz will then kick off festivities at 11:00 a.m., with the first 100 people in line receiving a bag full of merch and a #23 Angry Chickz jersey to commemorate the rapidly growing brand’s 23rd location systemwide.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow shortly afterwards with Mayor Kevin McNamee and members of the Thousand Oaks Chamber of Commerce present.

“At Angry Chickz, we pride ourselves in serving the best hot chicken with the best customer service and we can’t wait for the great people of Thousand Oaks to experience that firsthand,” says Founder David Mkhitaryan. “With all the natural beauty there is to explore throughout this bustling city, this new restaurant will be the perfect spot for guests to grab a bite after a busy day of hiking and exploring all that Thousand Oaks has to offer. We are so excited to welcome everyone out on opening day as we continue our goal of spreading the most interesting chicken in the world.”

Once open, the new Angry Chickz in Thousand Oaks – the brand’s 21st restaurant in California – will serve guests daily from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Angry Chickz has quickly made a name for itself in the California food scene since its debut in 2018 with a 900-square-foot storefront in LA's East Hollywood Neighborhood. The mission was simple - to serve the best hot chicken with the best customer service.