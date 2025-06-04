Angry Chickz, the breakout hot chicken brand fans can’t get enough of, is spicing up Elk Grove with the opening of its first location in the city. Situated at 9624 Bruceville Rd., Ste. 102, the new restaurant is located at the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road, inside the popular Elk Grove Commons shopping center.

This debut marks Angry Chickz’s first location in Elk Grove, its 27th in California and 30th system wide, further cementing the brand’s rapid expansion across the West Coast. Known for its crave-worthy Nashville-style hot chicken and customizable spice levels — from ‘Country’ to ‘Angry’ — the brand is quickly becoming a go-to destination for food lovers across the region.

“We’re excited to open our 30th location in Elk Grove ,” said David Mkhitaryan, founder and CEO of Angry Chickz. “This community has an incredible energy, and we can’t wait to not only introduce our craveable menu and an unforgettable dining experience, but also build real connections with the people who make this city special”

The Elk Grove opening is part of Angry Chickz’s broader goal to introduce its unique, fan-favorite menu to new markets while continuing to build strong local connections. Guests can expect generous portions, high-quality ingredients and a commitment to delivering heat and hospitality in every meal.