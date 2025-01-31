Angry Chickz, the rapidly growing Nashville-style Hot Chicken brand, is bringing its signature heat to Illinois through a new area development agreement with Anand Patel. This marks another pivotal milestone in Angry Chickz’s strategic expansion into untapped markets across the United States.

With more than a decade of experience in his family’s Dunkin’ operations, Patel has been immersed in the world of hospitality and franchise excellence from the start. Owning 14 Dunkin’ locations himself, he brings the expertise and a proven track record of scaling franchise operations across multiple markets.

The multi-unit development in Illinois will serve as a launchpad for Angry Chickz’s Midwest expansion. Known as the most interesting chicken in the world, Angry Chickz is bringing its proven concept and devoted following to the Prairie State.

“Angry Chickz isn’t just about incredible food– it’s a movement,” said Patel. “From the moment I met the Angry Chickz team, I felt like I was becoming part of a family more than entering into a franchisor-franchisee relationship. I can’t wait to make a huge impact in my community!”

Mike LaRue, Vice President of Franchise Development at Angry Chickz, commented on the partnership: “Anand has accomplished so much in his career and has an incredible knack for understanding what truly matters—delivering an exceptional experience for both employees and guests. It’s amazing how he just ‘gets it’. This agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding into new markets and building strong relationships with top-tier franchise partners who see culture as a major driver in their success.”

With roots in California and a presence in Nevada and Arizona, Angry Chickz is making its mark. Expanding into Illinois is another step in the brand’s journey to serve unforgettable Nashville Hot Chicken from coast to coast.