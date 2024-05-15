Angry Chickz, the Southern California-born Nashville hot chicken brand, is adding more spice to Bakersfield with its second location opening in the community this summer.

The new restaurant will be located at 2765 Calloway Dr in Bakersfield, near the Rosedale Village shopping center off Rosedale Hwy. The newest Angry Chickz – the growing brand’s 26th location system-wide – will bring more than 30 jobs to the community, including cashiers, cooks, a general manager and more. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in person at the new location.

“We’re so grateful for the overwhelming support and demand for our signature hot chicken in Bakersfield, and we’re thrilled to bring a second location to the area,” says David Mkhitaryan, CEO and founder. “From our spicy sliders to our legendary Angry Mac bowls, we’re ready to deliver an unforgettable culinary experience to even more guests from across this wonderful city.”

Operating hours for the new Bakersfield Angry Chickz will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. The brand is planning some exciting grand opening festivities and will be collaborating with local schools and organizations in the community in the weeks ahead.

Angry Chickz was founded in 2018 by David Mkhitaryan, who wanted to share his love of spicy chicken with the world. The restaurant has quickly become a cult favorite, known for its flavorful and fiery chicken sandwiches and tenders.