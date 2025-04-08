Angry Chickz, the beloved Nashville hot chicken brand that has captivated food lovers across the West Coast, is bringing its bold, spicy flavors to Houston. The brand’s first Texas location will open on April 25, 2025, at 18207 Egret Bay Blvd. in Webster, just a short drive from the bustling Clear Lake area and a few miles from Space Center Houston.

Known for its signature blend of customizable spice and heat levels, in addition to its fan-favorite menu, Angry Chickz has quickly become a hot commodity in Arizona, California and Nevada. Now, the brand is bringing the bold flavors of Nashville hot chicken to the heart of the South with its 29th location system-wide in the Lone Star State.

“Bringing Angry Chickz to Houston means sharing our passion for hot chicken with a community that knows bold flavors,” said David Mkhitaryan, CEO and founder of Angry Chickz. “We have worked hard to perfect our recipe, and now it’s Houstonians’ turn to experience the heat and crave-worthy dishes that set us apart.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Angry Chickz will host a special event featuring exclusive giveaways and a high-energy atmosphere for the community. The first 100 guests will receive a limited-edition Angry Chickz jersey, along with various giveaways, including five grand prize winners who will receive “Angry Chickz for a Year” through an on-site raffle.

The new Webster location will serve Angry Chickz’s signature menu, featuring Nashville hot chicken with customizable spices, popular sliders, fries and its signature mac & cheese. Guests can expect the same commitment to quality and customer service that has made Angry Chickz a standout in every market it enters.

This Houston opening marks another step in Angry Chickz’s expansion into new markets. With several new locations already in the works, the brand is poised to bring its bold flavors to more cities.