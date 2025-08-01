Angry Chickz, the breakout Nashville hot chicken brand, is bringing the heat to Fremont with the grand opening of its first location in the city on Aug. 15. Located at 39338 Paseo Padre Parkway, the new restaurant is on the corner of Walnut Ave. and Paseo Padre Parkway.

Continuing its flavor-fueled West Coast expansion, this debut marks the first location in Fremont, its 28th in California and 31st system wide. Famous for its crave-worthy menu and heat levels ranging from “Country” to “Angry”, the brand has built a fanbase with bold flavor, personality, and an unapologetic take on hot chicken.

“We’re excited to open our first location in Fremont,” said David Mkhitaryan, founder and CEO of Angry Chickz. “The Bay Area’s diverse food scene and appreciation for bold, unforgettable flavor makes it the perfect fit for Angry Chickz. We can’t wait to bring our signature spice, craveable meals and unmatched energy to this vibrant community.”

The opening of the Fremont location marks a milestone in Angry Chickz’s mission to bring its bold, fan-favorite menu to new markets while deepening local connections every step of the way. Guests can expect generous portions, high-quality ingredients and a promise to deliver heat and hospitality in every meal.