Angry Chickz, the Southern California-born brand renowned for its Nashville hot chicken, is set to fire up its next Golden State location in Tracy this November. The new restaurant will be located at 2431 Naglee Road, Suite 7A, operating from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. This will be the first Angry Chickz in the area and its 27th location system-wide.

To celebrate its grand opening, Angry Chickz will ignite a special opening day event with activities and promotions to welcome the Tracy community. Hot off the recent openings of its Vacaville and Bakersfield locations earlier this year, Tracy serves as an exciting new spot for the growing eatery as it continues its expansion throughout California and beyond.

On grand opening day, Tracy guests can look forward to:

Exclusive, limited-edition swag bags filled with Angry Chickz merchandise for the first 100 guests

A chance to find one of 10 coveted “Golden Meal tickets” for free Angry Chickz for a month

25 lucky guests will win a “Mac for a Month” ticket for a full month of mac & cheese

Five lucky winners will receive Free Angry Chickz for a year

As the restaurant gears up for its grand opening, it is actively seeking enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join its growing team and provide top-tier customer service, including cashiers, cooks and more. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in-person at the new location.

“It’s been an amazing ride opening more locations across California, and now we’ve made it to Tracy!” said David Mkhitaryan, founder of Angry Chickz. “We’re feeling the love from the community and can’t wait to fire things up with our signature bold flavors.”

Angry Chickz was founded in 2018 by Mkhitaryan, who wanted to share his love of spicy chicken with the world. The restaurant has quickly become a cult favorite, known for its flavorful and fiery chicken sandwiches and tenders. To learn more about Angry Chickz, visit angrychickz.com.