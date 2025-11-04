The wait is over, Victorville. Angry Chickz, the California-born hot chicken brand known for its flavor, cult following and unapologetic attitude, is officially landing in town at the end of the year. Opening soon at 11604 Amargosa Rd., this marks the brand’s first location in Victorville, 30th in California and 33rd systemwide, fueling the continued growth of one of the fastest-rising names in spicy comfort food.

From day one, Angry Chickz has been all about one thing – bringing the heat. From tender chicken tossed in signature spice blends to creamy mac and cheese that cools things down just enough, the menu is built for flavor chasers and spice lovers alike. Guests can choose their own heat level — from “mild” to “angry” — and build their meal around fan favorites like sliders, tenders and the must-try Angry Mac Bowl.

“We’ve had Victorville on our radar for a while,” said David Mkhitaryan, CEO and founder of Angry Chickz. “This community’s energy matches ours: bold, proud and not afraid of a little heat. We can’t wait to serve the High Desert and give Victorville locals their first real taste of Angry Chickz.”

The new Victorville restaurant features the brand’s signature red-and-black design, crave-on-the-go layout and that unmistakable Angry Chickz personality woven into every detail.

With more than 30 locations and counting, Angry Chickz continues to turn up the heat across California and beyond, proving that bold flavor and a little attitude go a long way. Get ready, Victorville. The heat has officially arrived.