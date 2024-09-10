Ansa, a pioneer in white-labeled digital wallets, announced the launch of Ansa Anywhere, a first-of-its-kind payment solution to provide brands and their customers seamless tap-to-pay capabilities in-store from a customer’s wallet balance. This product innovation enables brands, including restaurants and retailers, to accept stored value balances in-store via digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay without the need for additional hardware, complex integrations, or extensive training.

“Traditionally, accepting new payment methods in physical stores has been a challenging and resource-intensive process, involving intricate integrations and extensive testing. Often, this effort leads to a disjointed payment experience across various locations for large brands and franchises,” said Sophia Goldberg, CEO of Ansa. “With Ansa, brands can easily launch their own closed-loop payments system, known as a ‘digital wallet,’ to drive traffic and build loyalty. By allowing customers to now access their digital wallet via tap-to-pay at the point of sale, we are offering an even more seamless experience for our restaurant partners, which will further drive usage and, as a result, incremental sales. We’ve pioneered a POS- and PSP-agnostic solution to make sure both technology teams and end customers have a delightful experience.”

Ansa Anywhere provides brands the benefits of stored value wallets for in-store transactions as well as order-ahead offerings, which significantly improve a brand’s financial health. Digital customer balances can significantly increase revenue, order frequency, and the lifetime value of a brand’s most loyal customers. Prepaid balances can also be a float tool to bolster cash flow alongside reducing overall cost of payments. For instance, statistics from a National Retail Federation survey reveal that 65% of balance holders spend an extra 38% beyond the original value.

“Ansa brings the powerful payment technology typically reserved for large consumer brands to more businesses,” said Michael Haft, CEO at Compass Coffee. “Ansa empowers businesses like Compass to punch above their weight with an awesome stack of integrated products that boost engagement, drive repeat visits, and, most importantly create an even more incredible customer experience in our cafes.”

Ansa’s advantage extends beyond the financial realm. The platform seamlessly integrates rewards, incentives, and loyalty initiatives into customer balances, fostering deeper customer engagement and retention through increased repeat behavior. Businesses gain access to richer customer data, enabling them to track spending habits and obtain actionable insights for more accurate financial forecasting. Digital customer balances also open doors to profitable micropayment use cases, including digital tipping and usage-based billing, which were previously hindered by card transactions’ fixed fees. Ansa ensures a consistent payment experience across all brand locations, enhancing consistency and customer satisfaction.