Award-winning actors, comedians, and self-proclaimed barbeque enthusiasts Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer have officially opened the doors to AC Barbeque, their first brick-and-mortar restaurant, at Westfield Century City. An extension of their already wildly popular BBQ brand, the fast-casual barbeque venue introduces a premium experience that blends authentic, robust flavors with southern hospitality on the West Coast.

“Stepping into AC Barbeque feels like a backyard bash where the grill is always hot and the laughs are plentiful. Anthony and I share this deep love for good barbecue—it’s a taste of joy, a slice of celebration. We’ve poured that passion into every plate.”

“Opening AC Barbeque at Century City is like inviting everybody to join the cookout—fans, family, LA locals, and visitors. Ced and I want this place to buzz with the kind of energy and warmth you feel at a family reunion. It’s more than just eating great food; it’s about creating memorable moments together.”

Menu highlights include:

Riverfront Ribs – Full rack of St. Louis-style ribs with All Day Sauce, pickles, and onions.

AC Chopped Brisket – Chopped smoked brisket with All Day Sauce, pickles, and onions on white bread.

Anderson’s Smoked Chicken – Smoked, seasoned chicken with All Day Sauce, pickles, and onions on white bread.

Keep ‘Em Comin’ Chicken Wings – Smoked chicken wings finished in the fryer with kosher salt, black pepper, and garlic.

A to the C Platter – A trio of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken with all of our signature sauces, pickles, onions, and assorted breads.

AC Barbeque was founded by Anthony and Cedric as they bonded over their shared love of grilling and the rich cultural heritage of barbeque. Drawing inspiration from their hometowns—Compton, CA, and St. Louis, MO—they set out to create a brand that celebrates Black excellence, family traditions, and the joy of gathering around great food. Their journey was brought to life in the TV series” Kings of BBQ,” which captured their humor, friendship, and entrepreneurial drive as they explored barbeque culture across the country. AC Barbeque has since grown into a full-fledged lifestyle brand, offering signature sauces, rubs, grilling tools, and apparel. Its partnership with select retailers has made their bold, authentic flavors accessible to households nationwide, further cementing their commitment to community, culture, and culinary excellence. In 2024, the restaurant launched its first campus kitchen at Jackson State University. In Spring 2025, the restaurant launched its first food truck at Howard University.

AC Barbeque is open daily from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and is located on level 2 of the Dining Terrace with ample seating indoors and outside. The restaurant plans to feature prized recipes from grillmasters across the country on rotation, with special appearances from time to time by these regional barbecue experts.