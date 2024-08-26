Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta, Denver’s fast-casual pizza and pasta concept offering made-from-scratch fare, officially opens its first Fort Collins location on Friday, September 13, 2024, located at 2550 E Harmony Rd, Fort Collins, CO with free pizza, live comedy, giveaways, and more. The pizza brand, locally owned by Garrett Brizendine, CEO of EPIQ Ventures, LLC, plans to continue expanding their Denver lineup of pizzerias.

With over 40 years of serving the Colorado community, Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta has established itself as a go-to spot for high-quality pizza and Italian cuisine. The Fort Collins location marks the 19th restaurant in the Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta family and brings the same commitment to fresh ingredients, excellent service, and a welcoming atmosphere that customers have come to expect. With locations in Denver, Golden, and Colorado Springs, the Fort Collins opening follows the brand’s newest outpost at Red Rocks Amphitheater, Colorado’s historic outdoor concert, film, fitness, and event venue.

“We could not be more excited to join the Fort Collins community!” says Peter Counter, Manager of Brand Development, “Our entire team has worked hard to ensure that this location offers the same great experience that has made Anthony’s a favorite across Colorado.”

Grand opening activities in Fort Collins start at 11:00 A.M. and include sample menu items, a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce, giveaways – including sunglasses and water bottles and free pizza with a live comedy performance with Ginger Whale starting at 4:00 P.M.

The new Fort Collins location will be open seven days a week, from 11:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M.

WHEN:

Friday September 13, 2024

11:00 A.M. – 10:00 P.M.

WHERE:

Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta

2550 E Harmony Rd.

Fort Collins CO 80525