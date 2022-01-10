Antone's Famous Po' Boys Builds Supermarket Presence

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys has ramped up operations, expanding its footprint and is well on its way to feeding hundreds of thousands of Texans across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The Houston-bred brand has rolled out its operations across the Dallas-Fort Worth and Shreveport, Louisiana areas in more than 100 supermarkets in North Texas and East Louisiana.

The homegrown po’ boy company expanded to select Kroger, Tom Thumb, Albertsons and Market Street Stores just ahead of the holidays. The famous po’ boy brand has been a Houston institution since it opened in 1962. The expansion comes on the cusp of the company’s 60th anniversary.

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys is most famously known for its iconic, cold, white-wrapped grab-and-go style sandwiches, including these popular, signature offerings:

The Original : Ham, Salami, Provolone, chow chow relish , mayo , and pickles

Super Original : Same as original but with extra meat and cheese

The Piggy : A blend of chopped ham, salami, pepper jack, and provolone with mayo, pickapeppa sauce, and dill pickles

Tuna : House-made tuna salad, provolone, and pickles

Turkey & Swiss : Oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, mayo, and sweet & spicy pickles

Premium Roast Beef : Roast beef, sharp white cheddar, creamy horseradish, and sweet and spicy pickles

"We are excited to finally make our po’ boys available to folks in North Texas. It's been a matter of expanding our production facility, which gives us the ability to deliver a consistent, fresh product daily – one that Texans in other parts of the state have come to enjoy," says Craig Lieberman, CEO of Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys. "We are hoping to provide Antone’s to more locations in the Dallas Ft. Worth metroplex by the end of 2022 as we celebrate our 60th Anniversary."

Lieberman has an extensive background in the consumer-packaged goods industry, serving as the Co-Founder and CEO for 23 years of Sunbelt Distributors, Inc., Texas's largest independent distributor of premium ice cream and specialty frozen food products. He hopes to use his expertise to continue to expand Antone’s presence throughout Texas and beyond.

In addition to the DFW footprint, the beloved sandwiches are also sold in grocery stores across Houston and Central Texas including H-E-B, Randalls, Brookshire Brothers and airports including Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), and in Houston at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). Customers can use this Po’ Boy Tracker to find the closest Antone’s Famous Po’ Boy.

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys are proudly made daily by Texans in Texas, U.S.A.