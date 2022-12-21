Antunes Names Tom Krisch President

Leading global manufacturer of foodservice equipment, automation solutions and water treatment, Antunes, has promoted Tom Krisch, as the company’s new President. With 37 years of foodservice industry experience at Antunes, Tom has been supporting the world’s largest quick-service brands in the sales capacity for decades. The promotion is effective January 2, 2023.

“I am very much looking forward to this new role, where I will be able to continue to provide leadership to ensure that the corporate mission statement, core values and overall culture remain healthy and strong,” says Tom Krisch. “All of this while driving the company to achieve and surpass our shared corporate goals.”

Previous Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Antunes, Tom will now focus on fostering a success oriented, accountable environment throughout all departments within the company.

While Tom might be Antunes’ new President, he has been on Antunes Executive team for more than 20 years. Tom now oversees Antunes globally including their headquarters and manufacturing plant in Carol Stream, IL and their international manufacturing locations in Suzhou, China and Chennai, India. With over 400 restaurant chains served globally, Antunes products are used in more than 150 countries.

“Tom has been a valuable member of our Antunes team for more than 35 years. He’s well known for his vast knowledge in the industry and at our organization, he is known for his invaluable insights and contributions for the success of Antunes,” says Glenn Bullock, Antunes CEO. “With Tom as Antunes’ president, I’m confident that he will continue the legacy of Antunes success.”

With Tom’s induction, Dan Hartlein, previous President, is now the Chief Technology Executive. Dan’s strong engineering background with broad experience across several industrial markets and his 6 years as President of Antunes will set both, himself and Antunes, up for success as he takes on his new role.

“I am proud to have had the opportunity to contribute to this fine company,” says Dan Hartlein. “I am thrilled to enter the next phase of my career while continuing to contribute to our growth and success.”

While Dan was President at Antunes, he played a key role in bringing advanced technology into customers’ kitchens. As Chief Technology Executive, Dan will now lead Antunes’ continued efforts to bring advanced technology to customers and executives who have a shared vision for the future.