Antunes Promotes Michael DeBoni to EVP of Operations

Antunes, a leading manufacturer of foodservice equipment, automation solutions, and water treatment, has strategically promoted Michael DeBoni as the company’s new Executive Vice President of Operations. Michael has been supporting Antunes customers and industry leading quick-service brands for more than a decade during his 13 years with Antunes. The promotion is effective immediately.

“I’m looking forward to working with our Engineering and Operation teams as we continue to develop and manufacture high quality products for the food service industry,” said Michael DeBoni.

Michael will now focus on the development of Antunes team members to support the organization’s growth goals. As Michael works on continuously improving processes to shorten development time, he is tasked with ensuring all equipment has the consistent Antunes quality that customers around the world count on.

“Michael has been with us 13 years and his operational brilliance has created a benchmark for Antunes,” says Glenn Bullock, Antunes CEO. “With his focus on being people oriented, Michael continuously supports Antunes’ culture of learning through the development of his team members. This helps our Antunes team members develop to their full potential. I’m confident that with his strong vision of innovation in our factory, Michael will lead Antunes into operational excellence.”