Apex Order Pickup Solutions, the pioneer in automated order pickup technology for streamlining off-premises order handoff, today announced OrderHQ Array Series, a new modular, scalable line of pickup solutions that can be deployed in any configuration and in any space that fits a restaurant’s floor plan. The flexibility of Apex’s newest product line enables operators to achieve the efficiencies of automated food pickup without expensive remodeling.

Like all Apex automated pickup solutions, the Array Series helps QSRs, fast casual brands and other foodservice operators eliminate pickup bottlenecks, optimize staffing, and prevent order mix-ups and theft. Orders are placed securely in compartments and retrieved using a unique access code. This eliminates the need for manual order handoff by restaurant staff, ensures pickup by the right customer or delivery driver, and enables pickup in 10 seconds or less, meeting customer demand for speed and convenience..

The OrderHQ Array Series brings the speed and reliability of Apex’s smart pickup solutions to restaurants of all sizes and layouts, increasing revenue while also paying for itself through cost savings. Key features include:

Fit-your-space configuration – Compartments can be arranged horizontally or stacked vertically with as few or as many units needed, based on available space and the operation’s specific order volume.

Compartments can be arranged horizontally or stacked vertically with as few or as many units needed, based on available space and the operation’s specific order volume. Multiple placement options – Lockers can sit on a countertop, mount on a wall, or be installed in a free-standing grid, accommodating the restaurant’s existing infrastructure and traffic pattern.

Lockers can sit on a countertop, mount on a wall, or be installed in a free-standing grid, accommodating the restaurant’s existing infrastructure and traffic pattern. Larger compartment size – Upsized compartments can hold bigger bags to fit larger orders as well as to support the emerging trend of packing both food and beverages in the same bag.

– Upsized compartments can hold bigger bags to fit larger orders as well as to support the emerging trend of packing both food and beverages in the same bag. Proprietary Order InSight technology – Each compartment is monitored by Apex Order InSight technology to provide visual evidence of order loading and pickup.

Each compartment is monitored by Apex Order InSight technology to provide visual evidence of order loading and pickup. Easy expandability – The modular design allows businesses to start with a few compartments and add more at any time to meet growing mobile order demand.

The modular design allows businesses to start with a few compartments and add more at any time to meet growing mobile order demand. Immediate ROI – Highly affordable subscription plans make it possible for operators to implement the Array Series without capital investment.

All control technology is embedded into each unit, eliminating the need for fixed frames or complex infrastructure. Once assembled, each Array solution operates as a cohesive system that is managed centrally through the ApexIQ technology platform for a seamless, scalable pickup experience.

The ApexIQ platform integrates with each brand’s existing mobile ordering and order management system to ensure that every order is accurate and complete before being placed in the compartment. It also helps optimize order fulfillment and labor efficiency by providing metrics about issues such as order completion and pickup times, average order dwell times, peak dayparts, and individual store or chainwide performance.

“Automating the pickup process with smart locker solutions can improve profitability by freeing up at least one associate per hour per day, provide higher average unit volume potential by streamlining operations, and improve both front-of-house operations and customer service,” said Kent Savage, Founder and Executive Chairman of Apex Order Pickup Solutions. “The flexible design of our new OrderHQ Array Series opens the door for more restaurants to take advantage of these benefits whether it’s a standalone install or built seamlessly into an existing space.”

The Array Series joins Apex’s extensive lineup of smart order pickup solutions, including models enabling back-loading for front-order pickup, front-loading where rear access is limited, countertop deployment, and outside order pickup. For more information, visit https://apexorderpickup.com