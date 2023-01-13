Apex Imaging Services Names Blake Kelly Business Development Director

Apex Imaging Services welcomes Blake Kelly as Business Development Director. Blake has spent over ten years in the industry of reimaging as a Vice President of National Accounts and is now dedicating his expertise to Apex Imaging Services. In his previous role he created and implemented a “CEO Ready” concept to ensure high level customer service throughout all projects. He has an extensive portfolio, including managing national accounts over $300 million worth of projects. Previously Blake has spent his career focusing on exterior work and is now embarking to solve for client partners with Apex’s turnkey solutions “Point A to Point B”. Blake is responsible for new business opportunities and growth with existing national client partners serving retail, restaurant, petroleum, and banking industries.

“We believe incredible innovation drives incredible improvement. Blake shows great promise to our mission and a fresh perspective to our operation’s growth.” – Hal Hargrave, CEO

Apex Imaging Services is a nationwide custom solution provider for multi-site remodels and rollouts. Within the last ten years, Apex has grown to offer advanced technology solutions to go hand in hand with the general contracting and project management services. This includes innovative solutions such as our project management tool, ApexView utilized to capture unique digital twin surveys that simplify processes across the nation.