    Apex, Tacit Partner to Increase Efficiency of Digital Ordering and Food Locker Pickup

    Industry News | February 3, 2022

    Apex Order Pickup Solutions and Tacit Corporation announced today the completion of a powerful new software integration that will help foodservice operators provide the digital experiences customers want while achieving new labor efficiency in today’s challenging environment. 

    Apex is the creator of the OrderHQ smart food locker, powered by ApexIQ software. Tacit is a leading provider of digital ordering and processing solutions for mobile apps, web, kiosks and digital room service. Their integrated solutions now work together seamlessly to help enhance customer satisfaction, improve employee experiences, and reduce operating costs.  

    Creating an optimized, digital customer journey  

    Today’s dining customers increasingly prefer digital experiences for greater control and  convenience. The new partnership between Tacit and Apex means foodservice operators can  easily offer fast, convenient ordering through Tacit’s digital ordering solutions, then extend  that self-serve experience with secure, contactless pickup from OrderHQ food lockers. 

    A seamless data highway for continuous improvement 

    Apex and Tacit offer admin tools and data visibility that provide insights operators can use to  continually improve workflow processes and increase speed of service. They can also use the  order pickup data to better manage delivery service provider relationships in order to  improve order pickup speed and increase throughput during peak hours.  

    Apex CEO Mike Wills says, “We’re excited about our integration with Tacit because  partnerships such as this help ensure that foodservice operators achieve the greatest labor  efficiency and data visibility possible through their tech stacks.” 

    Tacit CEO Cris Jucan adds, “Our partnership with Apex gives operators the ability to create  an end-to-end digital experience that customers crave, while improving employee workflows  in both the front and back-of-house.”

    The Apex and Tacit integration creates a new opportunity for foodservice operators to give guests the fully digital dining conveniences they want, while optimizing their own operations  to succeed in today’s challenging foodservice environment. 

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

