Apóla Greek Grill Debuts Baklava Cheesecake

Apóla Greek Grill is known for serving up some of the ‘Most Authentic’ Greek cuisine you can find. But now they’re adding a sweet twist to that reputation.

Just in time to help guests enjoy something sweet for the summer, Apóla is debuting its Baklava Cheesecake. The burgeoning fast-casual restaurant is still staying true to its authentic Greek cuisine – it’s just adding a classic American dessert staple to liven it up a bit.

The new menu item will feature a thick and creamy New York-style cheesecake, topped with chopped up pieces of baklava and drizzled with honey. Baklava – the most famous Greek pastry in the world – is traditionally made with phylo dough, walnuts and honey, layered together to make a light, flaky and sweet pastry.

“We know our fans expect to get the same traditional flavors that we did in our family kitchen growing up, and this is no different,” says Founder Yianni Kosmides. “We love cheesecake, and we love baklava, so we thought everyone would love blending them together to make this one-of-a-kind delicious treat. Our mom is famous for her cheesecakes, especially baklava cheesecake, and it’s the perfect complement to one of our Authentic Greek Gyros!”

Regularly priced at $6.99 per slice, Apóla is offering a summer promotion through the end of August and taking $2 off for all customers who simply state where they heard about the Baklava Cheesecake.

Apóla’s fans flock in for the Authentic Greek Gyro – with pork, Roma tomatoes, red onions, tzatziki and a handful of French fries wrapped in a warm pita. But if pork or meat isn’t your thing, the restaurant will customize to make the gyro a little less authentic but still very Greek with chicken, beef and lamb or its own meatless option.

Guests can try different proteins like chicken, beef and lamb – all halal certified – as well as grilled shrimp skewers, grilled chicken souvlaki and their own meatless gyro that can be combined with a variety of spreads – from the original Tzatziki to Skorthalia Garlic Spread to its unique Spicy Hummus. Traditional staples like dolmas, falafel, avgolemono soup and Greek salad are also on the menu.

Apóla Greek Grill has been featured in locally in The Los Angeles Herald and California Telegraph, and on the lifestyle TV show “This is LA.”