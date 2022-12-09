Apóla Greek Grill to Donate Portion of Sales to Second Harvest Food Bank

The holidays are a time for giving and Apóla Greek Grill is putting a bow on what has been a banner year by giving back to those in need.

In honor of its fifth anniversary and in the spirit of the season, Apóla is donating 5% of all proceeds from the sales of Apóla Pita Sandwiches, Plates, and Bowls to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County through Jan. 5. The emerging fast casual brand’s goal is to raise $5,000 for Second Harvest and is pledging $2,500 to get the ribbon rolling on the big gift.

Apóla is known for serving the ‘Most Authentic Greek Gyro you can get without buying a plane ticket!’ But fans can also get more of their Greek favorites with a plate, featuring two sides, two spreads, a Dolma and choice of protein, or bowl – a protein served on a bed of rice, quinoa or fries along with two spreads and a pita.

Those looking to keep it simple can ‘Be a Hero and Eat a Gyro!’ or their favorite pita sandwich, with a choice of protein and toppings, or get it Apóla Style. Apóla will also donate $5 for every $50 sold in gift cards, making them ideal stocking stuffers.

"We’ve had a great 2022, opening two new locations and celebrating five awesome years with our fans,” says Co-Founder Yianni Kosmides. “We wanted to share those successes with those less fortunate in Orange County, especially during and after the holiday season. Our growth has the Apóla brand gaining more traction across Southern California, so why not put those gains for good use and help others?”

Second Harvest has distributed more than 59 million pounds of food to almost 500,000 people per month across Orange County this year. The non-profit accepts monetary and food donations, purchases shelf-stable items and even grows some of its fruits, vegetables and herbs through its own Harvest Solutions Farm.

To take their support of Second Harvest to another level, Apóla will have bins to collect non-perishable goods from customers for donations. These donations will be distributed to ancillary food banks that directly support Second Harvest. The Authentic Greek brand is also gifting each of its employees five paid hours to volunteer at Second Harvest’s food bank or farm in January.

“With only four locations, we’re not a huge brand,” adds Kosmides. “But we believe every little bit helps, which is why each of our employees will have the chance help Second Harvest and make a difference in our community.”