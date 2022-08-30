Apóla Greek Grill Honors 5-Year Anniversary and National Gyro Day

Apóla Greek Grill is commemorating its five-year anniversary and National Gyro Day altogether for one big fat Greek celebration on Sept. 1.

The emerging fast-casual Greek restaurant located at 16569 Von Karman Ave. in Irvine will be offering $5 pita sandwiches, hosting a raffle and giving away a pair of AirPods Pro to one lucky guest who tags Apóla on social media with a photo of their visit on Sept. 1 – National Gyro Day.

There will also be a prize wheel on-site where everyone is a winner. Prizes include a free entrée, Apóla-branded pop sockets, tote bags, USB storage drives, hats and $10-$15 gift cards.

“We can’t believe it’s already been five years since we opened our first location,” says CEO Yianni Kosmides. “With National Gyro Day and our anniversary falling on the same day, we knew we had to celebrate in a big way by offering a $5 special on our beloved authentic Greek pita sandwiches packed with Gyro! We also wanted to show our fans how thankful we are for their loyalty with some great prizes as we continue to grow and share our family’s traditional recipes with them!”

On National Gyro Day, guests can choose from an Apóla Style or BYO (Build Your Own) option for the $5 pita sandwich offer, which is only available at the Irvine location from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Apóla Style, aka ‘the works’ on the menu, consists of a choice of protein – chicken gyro, chicken breast souvlaki, beef and lamb gyro, pork gyro, shrimp skewer or falafel – or meatless gyro topped with tzatziki, tomatoes, onions and fries. The BYO features a choice of protein, spread and toppings. Gluten-free pita options are also available.