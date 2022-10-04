Apóla Greek Grill to Open Delivery-Only Spot with Cloud Kitchens

Apóla Greek Grill is known for serving the ‘Most Authentic Greek Gyro you can get without buying a plane ticket!’ Now, it’s fans won’t even have to leave the comforts of their own Southern California homes or offices to get one.

Apóla today announced a partnership with Cloud Kitchens to open a location this November within its ghost kitchen in Anaheim. The agreement will allow the emerging Greek concept to further expand in the competitive SoCal market without the additional expense of a brick-and-mortar location.

“The bottom line is we want to get our delicious Greek food in more people’s hands, and this allows us to do that with a simpler operation, lower overhead and lower upfront investment,” says Co-Founder Stefano Kosmides. “The Apóla brand is becoming more popular throughout Southern California, and we’re eager to meet the demand for our gyros, baklava and other authentic offerings.”

This partnership expands Apóla’s reach in Orange County, particularly in Anaheim. The city’s ghost kitchen location is a boon for food delivery with a bevy of commercial and business properties nearby while also serving surrounding neighborhoods and guests visiting Disneyland’s parks and resorts.

Apóla’s complete menu will be available for order online or at an in-person kiosk at the Cloud Kitchens location. Orders can be picked up or delivered through any third-party service.

“With the constant evolution of the food industry, this is something we felt we needed to test ourselves. By working with a ghost kitchen, we can build up our local clientele and then decide if we need to do a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the area,” Kosmides says.

The Greek brand’s first franchise location will open on or before Dec. 1 in the Galleria at Tyler Shopping Center in Riverside. Apóla is also working to open another SoCal franchise location with local restaurant veteran Caroline Daniel at the start of 2023.

Apóla Greek Grill has been featured locally in The Los Angeles Herald and California Telegraph, and on the lifestyle TV show This is LA. The emerging concept was ranked fifth in Fast Casual’s prestigious “Brands to Watch” in 2021.